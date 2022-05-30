Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Announce Production Venture 'Bas Karo Aunty!'

Filmmaker couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Monday announced they are set to produce the young-adult comedy drama "Bas Karo Aunty!", starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana.

Based on Varun Agarwal's bestselling book "How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company", the movie is directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha.

Nitesh and Ashwiny, through their Earthsky Pictures, have joined hands with Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur to produce the feature adaptation.

According to the makers, the Mumbai-set movie narrates a "hilarious and inspiring story" through witty millennial banter which will capture the "zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India".

"Bas Karo Aunty!", which recently went on floors, has been written by Nitesh and Nikhil Mehrotra.

Nitesh and Ashwiny said they found author Varun's journey "quite captivating".

"Our film captures the mood and zeitgeist of the nation: India is young, jubilant, and enterprising, and 'Bas Karo, Aunty!' is the perfect response to anyone trying to impede this spirit of enterprise," the duo said in a statement.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star described "Bas Karo Aunty!" as "a joyous story with a young fresh appeal".

"With Star Studios, we aim to collaborate with the best creative minds and present unique stories that will resonate with wider audiences. Bas Karo Aunty! is a joyous story with a young fresh appeal, and we are happy to associate once again with leading content forces - Nitesh Tiwari, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to present this fun entertainer," Bikram said.

Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said the film has the potential to resonate across the young generation that has "embraced the hustle culture worldwide".

"While most people of this generation are navigating their careers and figuring out their skill set, they're pitted against powerful odds. The meddlesome Anu Aunty is a personification of those obstacles. This is a story of joy and triumph, and I'm happy to have aligned forces with Bikram, Nitesh, Ronnie and Abhishek to tell this story," Siddharth added.

Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP said "Bas Karo Aunty!" said he is confident the story will "hit it off" with people who have an entrepreneurial streak.

Abhishek said he is thrilled to be directing the film and thanked the makers for gauging the merit of the "hilarious, heartwarming and inspiring story".

"This film is our cinematic salute to everyone brave enough to go after their dreams," the first-time director added.

"Bas Karo Aunty!" will be shot in Mumbai.

Image: Instagram/@ashwinyiyertiwari