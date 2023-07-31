Nitesh Tiwari On Directing Chhichhore 2: Sequels I Am Completely...

Nitesh Tiwari is a popular Indian filmmaker, lyricist, and screenwriter who works predominantly in the Hindi film industry. The director recently made it to the headlines for his film Bawaal after it received mixed reviews from its fans. Now, he is in news for a different reason. The filmmaker discussed the possibility of directing a sequel to one of his popular films.

Nitesh Tiwari opens up about making Chhichhore 2

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari was asked about his plans on making a sequel to Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore. Responding to the question, he said, "Sequels I am completely open to. In fact I would love to do a sequel to Chhichhore when the idea comes to me. So far, it has not come to me."

(Nitesh Tiwari opens up about his plans for Chhichhore 2.| Image: Fan page/Instagram)

He further said that he would definitely love to make a sequel of the film as it is really close to his heart. Following his reply, fans began to speculate whether he and Sajid Nadiadwala will again team up for the project. However, the details are still under wraps.

Nitesh Tiwari talks about his approach to making films

In the same interview, Nitesh Tiwari was asked about his approach to making films that the audience loves. He responded to the question by saying that the thought process behind making films for him is quite complicated. He added, "I would say but one thing is for sure that it is something which is interesting, something which is meaningful, and something which has not been done before. Those are some things which are very interesting and important for me." He further stated saying that he puts a lot of effort into his films, which is why they are not released too frequently.