Nitesh Tiwari On The Inspiration Behind Varun Dhawan Starrer Bawaal: I Borrowed Just...

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal is all set to release on OTT later this month. The film has created buzz ever since its trailer was launched at a grand event in Dubai. Recently, Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the film is very close to his heart.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal is scheduled for a digital release on July 21.

The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

This will mark their first collaboration together.

I borrowed just a story premise: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari draws inspiration for Bawaal from a story premise that resonates deeply with him. He recently shared that his father was a dedicated history teacher from Madhya Pradesh. He also said that he had an unfulfilled desire to visit Europe and see the locations where historical events, he had extensively studied and taught, took place. Although Nitesh feels a sense of pride and happiness, he said that he secretly wishes his father could be there to watch the film. He further shared that his father will be watching it from above and will feel as proud as he did when they used to watch World War movies together.

(Nitesh Tiwari along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor at trailer launch event in Dubai | Image: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

"I borrowed just a story premise. I didn't delve too deep into it so there is no sense of sadness really. I only feel proud and happy. I just secretly wish that he was here to see this film. He will be watching it from up there and will feel as proud as he was when I used to show him all the World War movies," he said.

Bawaal is an intense love story

Bawaal is based on a love story set against a backdrop of stunning visuals and a historical connection. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. This project will mark their first collaboration with each other. The film will release digitally on July 21.