Nithiin’s Next Film With Vakkantham Vamsi To Have This Title?

Telugu actor Nithiin was last seen in Macherla Niyojakavargam. The film was released on August 12, 2022, and left the audience impressed as the action film featured Nithiin as an IAS officer. Fans have waited almost a year for the actor’s next outing. Now, social media reports suggest that his upcoming film, tentatively titled Nithiin 32, will feature a prominent title.

The newsmaker

Nithiin first debuted in 2002 with director Teja’s Jayam, which led him to win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South, and subsequently the CineMAA Awards’ Best Male Debut. He was then featured in director V. V. Vinayak’s film Dil (2003). After its success, he worked with RRR director SS Rajamouli for Sye (2004), which was a rugby-centric sports drama with a script by V Vijayendra Prasad. His next film in 2004 was Sri Anjaneyam, for which he scored the Best Young Performer award at the Santosham Film Awards.

After some of his films performed poorly at the box office, his romance flicks Ishq (2012) and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde (2013) propelled him further. He received Filmfare award nominations in the Best Actor - Telugu category for both of his films. In recent times, Nithiin has started appearing in more commercial films. Currently, announcements for his upcoming film, Nithiin 32, are awaited by his fans.

Who’s saying what?

Reports are circulating on social media that the title for Nithiin 32 has been finalised. The film will supposedly be called Extraordinary Man. From what the title suggests, Extraordinary Man will feature Nithiin as an ordinary man coming into prominence with his journey. See the post below.



Meanwhile…

Nithiin is currently working with writer Vakkantham Vamsi for his next outing. Nithiin 32 is being produced by Shresth Movies, and Aditya Movies and Entertainment. Moreover, actress Sreeleela will be seen sharing the screen with Nithiin. He is also going to be a part of the upcoming film VNR Trio.