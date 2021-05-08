Niti Taylor Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

To lend their support to the country in fighting the second wave of the virus, an array of stars are stepping forward and getting themselves vaccinated while urging fans to follow the steps. The latest to join the bandwagon was actress Niti Taylor who took to Instagram and shared a video while explaining her jitters before she received the first shot. In the video, Niti can be seen quite scared before the doctor actually calms her down and explained her ‘nothing will happen.’ Followed by this, she receives the first dose and within seconds she was relieved of the pain.

Niti Taylor gets first COVID jab

While captioning the post, Niti wrote, “It took me 3 days of constant wait and search for a booking to get my first vaccination. I urge you all to put in the effort and time! Today I got Jabbed. I am petrified of injections, let alone this one. I have overcome my fear and taken the first dose of Covi- Shield. Guys, don’t worry we are in this together let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest.” After receiving the vaccine, the actress took to her Instagram stories and updated fans about her health and wrote that she is suffering from fever. “The vaccine seems to have done the job,” along with a sick face emoticon with a thermometer in mouth. Niti is one of the celebrities who received their first dose including Pulkit Samrat, Devoleena Bhattacharya, Mukesh Chhabra, Ankita Lokhande, Sanjana Sanghi, and more.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 2,14,91,598 positive cases, out of which, 1,76,12,351 have recovered and 2,34,083 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,14,188 new cases, 3,31,507 fresh recoveries, and 3,915 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 36,45,164.

(Image credit: Nititaylor/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.