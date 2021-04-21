Niti Taylor Showcases Her Singing Skills; Croons 'Tareefan' For Friends

On April 21, 2021, Niti Taylor took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a self-recorded video. The video was dedicated to her fans where she can be seen singing Veere Di Wedding's Tareefan song. One can see her flaunting various expressions as she captured the video. Sharing it, Niti wrote that she misses her friends and further expressed her love.

In the video, Niti can be seen sporting a pink coloured hoodie. She went for a no-makeup look and her straight long hair is pulled back in a high bun. The video begins with Niti saying, "This one is for my friends" and is later singing the Bollywood party song. As for the caption, she simply wrote, "I miss all my friends!! Love you all" with a red heart.

Niti is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actor dropped a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen flashing her bright smile as she posed for the camera. One can see her sitting in a restaurant-like area. She can be seen sporting a black and white polka dot top. She has accessorised herself with a pair of quirky yellow earrings and a navy blue smart watch. She went for subtle makeup and wore pink lipstick. Her hair is tied in a half up-do. As for the caption, she wrote, "You can’t have a bad in Polka Dots" with a black and white heart.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. Stebin Ben commented, "Glowing yaaaaa Taylor..." with a red heart. A fan commented, "Prettay, black suits you" with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality" with a hugging face emoticon. A user commented, "Cutieee taybae" with a red heart and heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, "Urr damnn cute" with a red heart.

