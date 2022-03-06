Nitin Mukesh Shares Unseen Pic With Late Lata Mangeshkar On One Month Death Anniversary

Playback singer Nitin Mukesh took to his social media account on Sunday, March 6, 2022, which marked the one-month death anniversary of the musical legend, Lata Mangeshkar. He shared two unseen throwback pictures of himself with the late icon and expressed his love for her. Lata Mangeshkar passed away after undergoing treatment for COVID for three weeks which left the whole nation to mourn her demise.

Nitin Mukesh marks one month since Lata Mangeshkar's death

Nitin Mukesh headed to Instagram on Sunday and shared two throwback pictures of himself and Lata didi as he marked one month since her demise. The pictures saw the duo smiling from ear to ear as they stood side-by-side and fans and followers flooded the comments section with hearts and love for the late singer.

Have a look at the pictures here:

The singer also penned down a note one day after Lata Mangeshkar's death and mentioned the 'world is heartbroken'. He penned down a note in which he wrote that there is a 'strange emptiness' within people after Mangeshkar's demise and mentioned that 'music is orphaned'. He wrote, "TODAY IS ONLY THE FIRST DAY AFTER YOU LEFT US, BELOVED DIDI … THE WORLD IS HEARTBROKEN … THERE IS A STRANGE EMPTINESS WITHIN US … WE ARE DESOLATE … I SHUDDER TO THINK OF WHAT LIFE WILL BE WITHOUT YOU … MUSIC IS ORPHANED … I HAVE LOST A MOTHER ALL OVER AGAIN … I AM INCONSOLABLE … DEAR GOD … HAVE MERCY ON US. JUST SEND HER BACK TO US."

Neil, Nitin Mukesh's son and actor also took to social media and mentioned that he and his family were 'devastated' by the news of Lata didi's demise. He mentioned that the late icon was a 'Goddess' that he and his family worshipped and stated that his dad was 'inconsolable'. He wrote, "Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment. We are devastated. For my father @nitinmukesh9, music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshipped SAAKSHAT SARASWATI."

Cannot even begin to tell you what my family feels at this moment 💔 We are devastated. For my father @nitinmukesh9 , music began with her and ended with her. He is inconsolable. Lata didi was the Goddess that my father and all of us worshiped ❤️🙏🏻SAAKSHAT SARASWATI. pic.twitter.com/Ygy12aZS2A — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 6, 2022

Image: Instagram/@nitinmukesh9, PTI