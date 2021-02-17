Nitin Mukesh Struggling To Get Over The Loss Of Rajiv Kapoor, Says "Kapoors Are My Family"

Nitin Mukesh revealed in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle that he could not stop mourning the loss of Rajiv Kapoor. He went on to say that his father and Rajiv Kapoor’s father were dear friends and that the friendship was passed on to their children as well. Mukesh said that he had grown up with the Kapoor family and that the Kapoor family were not only dear friends but were also considered to be family. He further said in the interview that the family which he considered to be his own had lost four members within one year.

Rajiv Kapoor's death leaves Nitin Mukesh shattered

Nitin Mukesh said that Krishna Kapoor was the first to pass away after whom Ritu Kapoor left the world. Mukesh said that Ritu Kapoor had been like a sister to him always. He went on to say in the interview that he could not say who was the more enlightened out of the two but that both were great women of the highest calibre.

The family was only getting over the loss of two of its members when they also lost Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh said. He said that before he could get over the loss of one brother, he lost another brother in Rajiv Kapoor. The loss has been too much for him Mukesh to bear, he said. Nitin Mukesh then revealed that Rajiv Kapoor had always been a favourite of all and called him a charmer. He said Rajiv Kapoor was full of love and compassion and was generous to a fault. He also said in the interview that even though Rajiv Kapoor was closer to Mukesh’s younger brother, the bond they shared was unbreakable.

Nitin Mukesh also spoke about the last conversation they had, in the interview. He said that Rajiv Kapoor had called him up saying he was in Mumbai and wanted to visit him. Mukesh told him to come at once but Rajiv Kapoor said he wanted to stay with him for at least a few days so he would have to work it out. Rajiv Kapoor left this world before their plan to meet could materialise.

Mukesh recalled how much love Rajiv Kapoor had for his children. He said that Rajiv Kapoor would always say that Nitin Mukesh’s children were his own. He fondly remembered how Rajiv Kapoor stayed for the entire duration of his son Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wedding and danced and entertained guests as though his own son was getting married. Mukesh felt that Rajiv Kapoor’s death had taken a father away from his children. He ended the interview by saying that he missed Rajiv Kapoor and all the love he had for others, immensely.

