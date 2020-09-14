Nitin Tej Ahuja Appointed By Producers Guild Of India As New CEO, Posts Official Statement

Producers Guild of India took to its official Twitter handle to announce the appointment of film producer Nitin Tej Ahuja as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). At the outset of COVID outbreak in India, earlier this year, the previous CEO of PGI Kulmeet Makkar passed away due to a heart attack and now, Ahuja has been appointed as his replacement. Nitin Tej Ahuja has an impressive career trajectory and has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

Ahuja has joined the film association from Monday, September 14 as its CEO as revealed in the statement released on Twitter.

Nitin Tej Ahuja @nitinta appointed CEO of the Producers Guild of India pic.twitter.com/cT2aYrMeiD — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) September 14, 2020

Read | Ministry of Defence writes to CBFC, orders producers to get a NOC to portray Army themes

He started his career at Star India as a publicity executive in 1996 and then moved onto writing for TV for a few years. He has worked across various sectors in the media & entertainment industry including film, music, television, radio and publishing. Ahuja is also a film producer and has movies like Saheb Biwi Gangster Returns, Bullett Raja, Revolver Rani, Anaamika (Telugu film) and Zhapatlela, Sata Lota in Marathi to his credit.

Read | Shekhar Kapur reveals how producers 'fancy themselves as directors'; Hansal Mehta agrees

President of Producers Guild of India Siddharth Roy Kapur welcomed Nitin Tej Ahuja as the CEO as he presented him as someome uniquely equipped with the knowledge, experience and ability to take on the chlleneges and to build on the opportunities that will be presented by the unprecedented times ahead of us. Kapur also mentioned that Ahuja will be able to take late CEO Kulmeet Makkar's vision forward.

Read | COVID: Prakash Javadekar's new SOPs for filming gets a thumbs up from TV producers

Kulmeet succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest while at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh where he had been stationed due to the lockdown imposed by the government. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Makkar had reportedly been working on setting up a trust to which streaming giant Netflix had pledged to donated $1 million to help the daily wage earners of the film and television industry amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Kulmeet Makkar had worked extensively in the entertainment industry for about three decades now. He was the ex-president and CEO at Shreya Entertainment and had also worked with Saregama at Reliance Entertainment.

Read | Hemangi Kavi applauds Producers Guild to take a stand and pay local artists & technicians

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.