Nizamuddin congregation: Aparna Sen calls it 'criminal act', says 'must not go unpunished'

The organisation of a congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, with many attendees being diagnosed with COVID-19, is attracting widespread criticism. The latest celebrity to express displeasure was Aparna Sen. The actor-filmmaker termed the organisation of the meet by Tablighi Jamaat as a ‘criminal and dangerous’ act and that it should not go ‘unpunished.’

The National Award-winner, known for taking a stand against the government often for issues like lynchings and the recent Citizenship Amendment Act, asserted that she is ‘secularist and liberal’, but she could not support any act that goes against the laws of the country, irrespective of the religion and the community one belongs to.

Here’s the post:

The Jamat gathering was a dangerous & criminal act & must not go unpunished! Yes, I am a secularist & a liberal, but I cannot support any act that goes against the laws of my country by anyone, whether they be Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Sikh, Aethist, Agnostic or whatever! — Aparna Sen (@senaparna) April 3, 2020

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had called for the issuance of a fatwa to disallow the gathering at mosques amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ranvir Shorey too had fumed over the gathering, and Adil Hussain had termed it ‘irresponsible’. AR Rahman and Nawzuddin Siddiqui, while reacting to the row, had urged their followers to follow ‘lockdown’ as declared by the Prime Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena too have vociferously condemned the gathering.

Deaths of nine persons, who had attended the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz on March 13-15, have been confirmed by the Telangana government, as per PTI. Reports of three deaths of attendees of the meet in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir are also doing the rounds. A Filipino who died in Mumbai, has also been reported to have attended the meet.

Though the main event is said to have taken place between March 13-15 with an attendance of 300-400, it is said that over 3,000 persons, including around 200 foreign nationals have visited the Nizamuddin Markaz in the first three weeks of March.

As reports claim a significant per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in India are linked to the event, most of the state governments are currently in the process of trying to trace the persons who attended the meet, hospitalising those with symptoms and quarantining the rest. An FIR has been registered against Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, head of a faction of Tablighi Jamaat, and other members of the organisation for flouting government orders against a religious gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

