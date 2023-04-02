Last Updated:

NMACC Gala: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Up The Style Game

Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and other members of the Ambani family made stunning appearances at the NMACC inauguration and gala in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani
1/8
Image: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

Isha Ambani attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration in regal white attire. 

Isha Ambani
2/8
Image: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

On the second day of the celebration, Isha Ambani wore an elegant Valentino red gown. The red tulle was embroidered by hand in zardozi, and featured bugle beads and crystals. 

Nita Ambani
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani donned a champagne gold Valentino gown with a Burano lace cape for the day two of the NMACC gala. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anant Ambani wore a black band gala while posing with his fiance Radhika Merchant, who wore an exquisite blue saree.

Radhika Merchant
5/8
Image: priyankarkapadia/Instagram

Radhika Merchant wore a floral outfit in blue and pink colours from Dolce Gabbana for the NMACC gala afterparty. 

Radhika Merchant
6/8
Image: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

She appeared at the NMACC gala in an ivory-golden saree. 

Shloka Ambani
7/8
Image: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram

Shloka Ambani wore a chikankari skirt at the NMACC gala. 

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Ajay P
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal smiled at the shutterbugs at the NMACC gala. 

