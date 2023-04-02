NMACC Gala: Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Up The Style Game

Quick links:
Isha Ambani attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) inauguration in regal white attire.
On the second day of the celebration, Isha Ambani wore an elegant Valentino red gown. The red tulle was embroidered by hand in zardozi, and featured bugle beads and crystals.
Nita Ambani donned a champagne gold Valentino gown with a Burano lace cape for the day two of the NMACC gala.
Anant Ambani wore a black band gala while posing with his fiance Radhika Merchant, who wore an exquisite blue saree.
Radhika Merchant wore a floral outfit in blue and pink colours from Dolce Gabbana for the NMACC gala afterparty.