'No Boundaries For Artistes': Ranbir Kapoor Says He Would Love To Act In Pakistani Films

Ranbir Kapoor recently said he "would love to" work in Pakistani films and stated that there are no boundaries for artistes.

The Brahmastra actor was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last week to talk about his film career at the Red Sea International Film Festival. During the festival, he was honoured with the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.

Ranbir Kapoor says he would 'love to' work in Pakistani film industry

While interacting with the audience, a Pakistani filmmaker asked if he was willing to work in a film production if it were set elsewhere, as Indian and Pakistani artists have been banned from working in each other's industries.

"Now that we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film. Would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?" the filmmaker asked.

Kapoor responded, saying, "Of course, there are no boundaries for artists," and he would love to work in the Pakistani film industry.

Ranbir Kapoor praises The Legend Of Maula Jatt, calls it one of the 'biggest hits'

"Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artists, especially in the arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for [The Legend Of] Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. "Of course, I would love to," said Kapoor.

The Legend of Maula Jatt released in October. The film features Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, who have worked in several Bollywood films. Relations between India and Pakistan have soured over the years. Earlier, The All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a ban on Pakistani actors following the Pulwama incident.

On the professional front, Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The film had cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and was a box-office hit. The actor has a slew of films in the pipeline, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Image: Insta/@Ranbirkapoor