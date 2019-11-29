No Coercive Action Against Salman Khan: Supreme Court On Loveyatri Row

The Supreme Court said no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing the 'Loveyatri' movie. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar granted the relief to Khan. The top court had earlier noted that the movie, released on October 5 last year, was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

Salman Khan Approaches The Supreme Court For The Threats He Has Received For 'LoveYatri'

The lawyer, appearing for Salman, had earlier said that once the Certificate has been granted by the CBFC, the producer is entitled to show the film in theatres, and no criminal law should be set in motion because of such individual perception relating to the name or any song in the movie. Several private criminal complaints were filed in 2018 against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus. The film which was earlier named as 'Loveratri', but was changed to 'Loveyatri' by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.

Salman Khan's 'LoveYatri' In Trouble Despite The Change In Title?

ABOUT THE FILM

Meanwhile, the plot of 'LoveYatri' that coincides with the nine days of the 'Navratri' festival was initially titled 'Loveratri'. The film is set in the backdrop of the festival of Navratri. The trailer establishes Aayush Sharma's character as a Gujarati Garba teacher from Baroda who falls in love with a non-residential Indian, Warina Hussain. 'LoveYatri' is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and is written by Naren Bhatt.

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha & others attend Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma's anniversary bash

Fan Asks Aayush Sharma Whether He Is Scared Of Salman Khan. This Is What He Replied

ABOUT SALMAN KHAN

The actor is busy promoting his upcoming 'Dabangg 3'. The "Dabangg" franchise will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The actor is betting big on the film to do well in South India market as he believes it will resonate with the audiences there with its theme of heroism.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.