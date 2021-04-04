'No Concept Of Social Distancing': Neha Dhupia Posts Delhi Airport Pic Amid COVID Pandemic

Neha Dhupia on Sunday took to her social media handle to share a picture of an overcrowded Delhi airport where people are seen violating social distancing norms amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Neha expressed her disappointment and wrote, "no concept of #SocialDistancing !!!!!!"

She further stressed, "Plssssss mask Face with medical mask up ... sanitise and maintain #SocialDistancing .... how many more times do we have to repeat this!!!!!! For your sake , for “our” sake." [sic] In the following tweet she added, "morning at airport..people jumping queues, explanation ðŸ‘‰ hum late ho rahe hai [Translation: We are getting late and we woke up early to stand in lineðŸ˜†, masks half worn (on chin) explanation – comfortable nahi hai [Translation: We are not comfortable), we wear our ðŸ˜· with utmost caution. Buck up people let’s be better for ourselves n everyone around us."

Delhi recorded 3,567 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and the positive rate continued to rise to 4.48 per cent from 4.11 per cent a day ago while 10 more people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The national capital has seen an increase in cases with 3,594 cases being reported on Friday, the highest daily count this year so far, 2,790 cases on Thursday, 1,819 cases on Wednesday and 992 cases on Tuesday, according to official data.

(With PTI inputs)