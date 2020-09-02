'No Film, Serial, Book On Sushant Without Father's Written Consent': Lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without the expressed consent of his father and without the script being shown to him, the family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Wednesday.

"Sushant Singh Rajput's family has decided that no film/serial/book should be written/made without the expressed consent of his father and without the script being shown to him. If anyone goes against it, they will do it at their own peril. Legal action will be taken if required," the lawyer said.

Clarifying that late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had no life insurance policy, Vikas Singh warned certain media channels against attempting to tarnish the family. Singh informed that certain media outlets had alleged that the claims of murder were being made to claim the insurance money, which is not true. He also added that Sushant Singh Rajput did not suffer from any mental illness before meeting Rhea Chakraborty.

Vikas Singh also revealed that the Mumbai Police wrote statements (June 16 statement) in Marathi and the family was forced to sign the police statement.

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Crucially, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle.

