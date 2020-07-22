'No Koffee With Arjun During Our Era': Shatrughan Sinha Slams Boycott Culture

The film industry is receiving flak for nepotism, favouritism and negative campaigning at the moment. While netizens have slammed the unfavourable practices and blamed it for being responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, even Kangana Ranaut and numerous politicians have also expressed their displeasure. The latest celebrity to do was Shatrughan Sinha, who stated that no one had the right to evict or boycott anyone from the film industry.

READ: 'Ramayana Vasi' Shatrughan Sinha 'won't Politicise Ram Mandir'; Then Echoes Sharad Pawar

Shatrughan Sinha took a swipe at Koffee with Karan, which has been involved in the controversy around Sushant's death, after several statements made by stars at Sushant displeased fans and netizens.

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Sinha stated, “During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events lead to different kinds of conversations and become a talking point. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry kisi ki jaagir nahi hai (film industry was not anyone’s estate) that one could say that, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or 'remove this person from the industry.'

READ: Jagdeep Dies At 81: Raj Babbar And Shatrughan Sinha Offer Deepest Condolences

“Who are you to save that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?”

Watch the clip above

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the angle of Sushant’s alleged ouster from films and whether he was ‘boycotted’ by the big names as reports had started doing the rounds after his death. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra have been among those who have been summoned by the Mumbai Police for questioning in this matter,

Meanwhile, there has also been a lot of anger directed at artists of film families amid the nepotism row and Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha too was at the receiving end. The Dabangg star even quit Twitter to hit out at the abuse.

READ: Shatrughan Sinha Has Message For PM Modi On Leh Visit, Reacts Strongly To Kanpur Encounter

READ: 'Cannot Be Taken Lightly': Shatrughan Sinha Hails Russia On Successful COVID Vaccine Trial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.