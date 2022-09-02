'No Scenario Where Films Won't Be Made': Pallavi Joshi Reacts To 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Actor Aamir Khan starrer recent outing Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar led Raksha Bandhan, and Liger saw a massive 'boycott' push following the films performing poorly at the box office. Post the three movies that suffered a major setback due to the ongoing 'Boycott Bollywood' trend, major upcoming releases have also been added to the list by social media users.

With mega releases like Brahmastra and Vikram Vedha in the queue, for a theatrical run, makers are keeping their fingers crossed in terms of business. After a plethora of Bollywood stars shared their opinion on the trend, the latest star to join the bandwagon was The Kashmir Files fame actor-producer, Pallavi Joshi.

Pallavi Joshi shares views on 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

While many filmmakers and actors have urged people not to boycott their films without watching as many lives are linked to them, actor Pallavi Joshi had a different stance for the same. During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, she argued the ongoing trend and revealed how the box office failures and non-performance of any film only affect the producer, distributor, and exhibitor.

While sharing her take, the actor who bankrolled the highest-grossing Hindi film-The Kashmir Files said, "To actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then."

Following this, Joshi even elucidated upon the fact that only a global situation like the pandemic can affect the livelihood of the crew members and nothing apart from the reason could bring things to a standstill. Reasoning how the failure of any film, will not result at the end of the industry, Pallavi said, "Let me tell you one thing--no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old star recently gained immense love and appreciation from all corners of the world for her last film, The Kashmir Files which was all about the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide of 1990.

IMAGE: Instagram/pallavijoshiofficial