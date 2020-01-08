Nora Fatehi And Varun Dhawan Spotted At Airport Post Movie Promotions

'Street Dancer 3' stars Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were spotted at the airport post the promotions of their upcoming movie. Fans were spotted gathering around the stars to take pictures with them.

