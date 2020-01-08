The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Nora Fatehi And Varun Dhawan Spotted At Airport Post Movie Promotions

Bollywood News

'Street Dancer 3' stars Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were spotted at the airport post the promotions of their upcoming movie

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

'Street Dancer 3' stars Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were spotted at the airport post the promotions of their upcoming movie. Fans were spotted gathering around the stars to take pictures with them.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FLIGHTS REROUTED AMID TENSIONS
RASHID KHAN PICKS A BBL HAT-TRICK
UIA MAKES BIG REVELATION
SIRSA PRAYS FOR PEACE AND HUMANITY
BHARAT BANDH LIVE UPDATES
NETANYAHU: ISRAEL BACKS US