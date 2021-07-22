Last Updated:

Nora Fatehi, Anil Kapoor, Adah Sharma And More B-Town Celebs Out And About In Mumbai

Nora Fatehi, Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and many more Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai. Take a look at the celebrities clicked in the city.

Anil Kapoor
1/10
Varinder Chawla

Nayak: The Real Hero actor Anil Kapoor was spotted at a clinic in Bandra.

Anil Kapoor
2/10
Varinder Chawla

The actor opted for an all-black casual look for his appointment at the clinic. Clad in a bright blue mask, Anil Kapoor posed for the paparazzi outside the clinic.

Maheep Kapoor
3/10
Varinder Chawla

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor was clicked outside a clinic in Bandra.

Maheep Kapoor
4/10
Varinder Chawla

Going for a casual look for the day, Maheep Kapoor wrote a white top over loose-fitted blue jeans.

Waluscha De Sousa
5/10
Varinder Chawla

Time to Dance actor Waluscha De Sousa was out and about in Bandra.

Waluscha De Sousa
6/10
Varinder Chawla

Clad in a mask, the actor opted for a sleeveless black top and paired it with white joggers. She was spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra.

Adah Sharma
7/10
Varinder Chawla

Commando 3 actor Adah Sharma spotted in Bandra.

Adah Sharma
8/10
Varinder Chawla

Known for experimenting with fashion, the actor stepped out in Bandra in an oversized jean jacket over a black crop top and matching shorts. Spotted with the hoodie on, the actor wore a Joker mask.

Nora Fatehi
9/10
Varinder Chawla

Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi clicked in Bandra.

Nora Fatehi
10/10
Varinder Chawla

The dancer was spotted in a black fitted dress with a matching black mask. She stepped inside a building in Bandra and posed for the cameras. 

