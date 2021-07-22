Nora Fatehi, Anil Kapoor, Adah Sharma And More B-Town Celebs Out And About In Mumbai

Last Updated: 22nd July, 2021 22:10 IST

The dancer was spotted in a black fitted dress with a matching black mask. She stepped inside a building in Bandra and posed for the cameras.

Known for experimenting with fashion, the actor stepped out in Bandra in an oversized jean jacket over a black crop top and matching shorts. Spotted with the hoodie on, the actor wore a Joker mask.

Clad in a mask, the actor opted for a sleeveless black top and paired it with white joggers. She was spotted visiting a clinic in Bandra.

The actor opted for an all-black casual look for his appointment at the clinic. Clad in a bright blue mask, Anil Kapoor posed for the paparazzi outside the clinic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.