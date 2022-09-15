Nora Fatehi Arrives At EOW Office, Agency's Prime Focus On 2020 Chennai Event: Sources

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi arrived at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Thursday, September 15 in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Notably, this is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case. She will be questioned alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar and was quizzed on Wednesday along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case.

The agency's prime focus was on a Chennai event in December 2020 which Nora Fatehi attended and got gifts from Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul. According to the sources, the Chennai event was a charity event organised in December 2021 by a shell company owned and promoted by Suresh and his wife.

#BREAKING | Actor Nora Fatehi arrives at Economic Offences Wing office in New Delhi for questioning in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar https://t.co/RZHKU3fLci pic.twitter.com/h7rcroeNgJ — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

As per the sources, Fatehi in her earlier statement to Delhi EOW had said that after the Chennai event, Leena met her and gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone. Leena then told Fatehi that Sukesh was a big fan but he won’t be able to meet her however, he would speak over the phone. Fatehi said that Sukesh thanked her and said that he and his wife were her big fans, sources told Republic. Leena then announced to Nora that they are going to gift a new BMW car as a token of love and generosity, Fatehi said in her statement regarding the extortion case, sources said.

Nora's association

Nora had also revealed that a person named Shekhar called her from a mobile number. According to the sources, the actor forwarded her cousin's husband Bobby's number to Shekhar for any further dealings.

Sources said that Nora told Bobby to inform Shekhar that she doesn't need a BMW as she already has. Bobby told this to Shekhar on the phone. sources said. Reacting to this, Shekhar told Bobby that he is fine with it and instead offered the BMW to Bobby, saying it was a "token for some deal". Notably, the new 5 series BMW is registered in name of Bobby, sources revealed. Fatehi also produced copies of screenshots of her chats with conman Sukesh to Delhi EOW, sources added.

Notably, this comes after Jacqueline Fernandez during her questioning asked officials, "Why is Nora Fatehi being treated differently by investigating agencies when she too received gifts like BMW from Sukesh Chandrasekhar", police sources said.

Jacqueline Fernandez & Pinky Irani to be probed as 'suspects'

Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pinky Irani who had apparently introduced Bollywood actress to conman Sukesh, are being probed as suspects by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, sources said.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that Jacqueline is being confronted with Pinky Irani in the extortion case registered by EOW against Chandrashekhar. Pinky had allegedly purchased expensive gifts for the Bollywood actor on behalf of the conman.

Earlier, Jacqueline was named in ED's charge sheet in the money laundering case linked to Sukesh. The chargesheet stated that Jacqueline overlooked criminal cases against Sukesh and got involved in financial transactions with him. It claimed that the actor used proceeds from the crime and brought expensive gifts for herself and her family members in India and abroad which amounts to the offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 Section 3.

Notably, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is presently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces more than 10 criminal cases registered against him. The conman, a native of Karnataka's Bengaluru, has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.