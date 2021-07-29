Nora Fatehi Celebrates 30 Million Followers On Instagram With A Stunning Photo; Check Out

Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's popularity is speaking volumes as she makes a swift climb to success in Bollywood. After establishing herself as a skilled dancer, the actor is all set to impress the audience with her stellar acting in upcoming films. However, the actor has now added another feather to her hat, announcement of which she made on her Instagram handle.

Nora Fatehi surpasses 30 million on Instagram

Known for her viral videos and photos, the actor's Instagram posts are widely circulated on the internet by her fans. Owing to her popularity on the internet, the actor has now surpassed 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating the milestone, Nora shared her stunning avatar sporting an animal print bralette and matching skirt. She captioned the post writing, '30 MILLION 🔥 🔥 we on fiyaaa 🔥 🔥 Locomotion, we causin a commotion.. ❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo❤️❤️."

Netizens were quick to congratulate the actor in the comment section. However, her new avatar stole the spotlight as the comment section was filled with fans swooning over her beauty.

More on Nora Fatehi's Instagram posts

The actor constantly posts about her personal and professional moments on social media to share a glimpse of her life with her fans. From dancing clips to promoting her upcoming projects, fans are always delighted to find Nora's posts on their feed. Gearing up for her forthcoming war-action movie Bhuj: The Pride of India, the actor has been teasing her fans with snippets from her dance number from the movie.

The song titled Zaalima Coca Cola showed Nora in a traditional avatar showing off her Bollywood dance moves. To excite her fans, the actor recently took to her Instagram to share a special dance video with renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya. However, fans were treated with a surprise appearance from Bollywood superstar Govinda in the video. The trio also recreated his famous hook step on Zaalima Coca Cola. The 29-year-old actor is also known for her chic yet bold fashion as she flaunts her attires on the internet. Nora Fatehi's forthcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride of India will be released on August 11 this year.

IMAGE- NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

