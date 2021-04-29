Nora Fatehi Celebrates International Dance Day, Shares Her Dance Video; Watch Here

The world marked April 29 as the International Dance Day (2021) and dancers from all around the world celebrated the day. Canadian actor Nora Fatehi made her name in Bollywood by appearing in popular dance numbers and captured the hearts of viewers with her moves. To celebrate the special occasion, the actor took to her social media to share her dancing moments and also penned out a message for her fellow dancers.

Nora Fatehi's dance video on Instagram

To celebrate International Dance Day (2021), Nora shared her dance compilation video where she can be seen wearing a dazzling silver dress. Nora Fatehi's dance video was from her power-packed performance at the Filmfare Award night. The actor shared multiple videos from her performance at the award night. Check out Nora Fatehi's message to her fellow dancers in the world.

She wrote 'Happy World Dance day to all the amazing superhumans I call Dancers! Cheers to all the talented background dancers everywhere that go through so much to become dancers, uplift our spirits, and entertain the world always. Cheers to all the women and men out there of all ages, sizes, backgrounds, etc that spread inspiration, love, happiness, positivity, art, and joy through dance!' Ending the caption, Nora urged everyone to 'never stop dancing'.

Netizens' reaction to Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

It was evident from the comment section that fans loved the small compilation of Nora Fatehi's performance. The love and appreciation for the actor flooded the comment section as heart emojis were spammed all over. Many praised Nora's performance and beauty in the video.

Pic Credit: Nora Fatehi IG

Nora Fatehi's Instagram dancing videos

The actor gained popularity through her dance numbers in Bollywood starting from Dilbar which broke several records on YouTube. She went on to perform in music videos such as Baby Marvake Maanegi, Pepeta, Pachtaoge and Naach Meri Rani. Recently, the actor started a social media initiative to teach her fans some dancing moves as she shared a video of her giving dance lessons on Instagram. Check out Nora Fatehi's dance videos here.

Promo Pic Credit: Nora Fatehi IG

