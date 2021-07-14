Nora Fatehi Drools Over Madhuri Dixit As They Co-judge Dance Reality Show 'DD3'

Nora Fatehi is a huge fan of actor Madhuri Dixit, and she has admitted the same several times. The Canadian born shared the judging panel and dance floor with the Dhak Dhak girl in April on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. She filmed her entire experience and recently took her fans on a behind-the-scenes journey of Colours TV's Dance Deewane 3.

Nora Fatehi vlogs her experience of meeting Madhuri Dixit on DD3

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram handle to tease her new vlog, titled 'Nora Fatehi finally meets her idol Madhuri Dixit! DD3'. She shared a small clip from her vlog on the photo-sharing platform and asked her fans to watch her whole experience. In the caption, she wrote, "VLOG is OUT! Watch me Finally meet my idol @madhuridixitnene properly on the sets of DD3 as we judge some amazing contestants together while I have some amazing moments with the icon herself🥰😍🥲".

Nora Fatehi made a video blog out of her experience of judging the show Dance Deewane 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit. The Dilbar girl uploaded the video blog on her YouTube channel. It started with Nora Fatehi expressing her excitement about meeting her role model Madhuri Dixit. She also said how she was both scared and excited to dance with Madhuri Dixit. The camera then cuts to Fatehi's entry on the stage of the reality show. She sat by Madhuri Dixit's side and shared several moments with her.

Nora Fatehi stunned in an orange coloured dress on the second day of her judging the show. She admitted in the vlog that her first goal was to watch the contestants perform. Also, her second main goal was to meet Madhuri Dixit. Nora Ftaehi then cheered in excitement as Madhuri Dixit was rehearsing her song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Nora Fatehi then shared a moment with Madhuri Dixit and interacted with her. The 29-year-old told Madhuri how she is obsessed with her. In return, Madhuri Dixit Nene appreciated Fatehi for her dancing skills. She also complimented her for her dances and said that she respects how Nora adds an extra element to her performances. By the end of the video, Nora thanked the show and its team for inviting her. She also thanked the judges for their cooperation throughout the episodes.

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

