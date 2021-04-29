Nora Fatehi Gets Bowled Over By Special Gesture Of Her Fan At Airport; Calls It 'sweet'

Fans often go to great lengths to express their admiration for their favourite stars and sometimes their gestures leave the celebrities awestruck. This recently happened with Nora Fatehi when a fan inked a tattoo of the actor-dancer to express his love. She met the fan too and acknowledged the gesture by praising it.

Nora Fatehi’s fan makes special gesture

A fan of Nora came all the way from Aurangabad to Mumbai just to show his tattoo and meet the Dilbar star. After failing to meet her during his previous attempt at the airport, he managed to catch her attention this time while she was exiting the airport. The tattoo was not all, as he also brought a cake for her ‘1 billion milestone’ of her hit track Dilbar. She was heard saying ‘sweet’ and even walked with him to see the cake that he had brought for her.

Nora also replied in the comments section of the video posted by a paparazzi, that the gesture was sweet.

Nora had previously shared the same fan’s gesture on her Instagram stories.

Recently, fans of Vidyut Jammwal had similar gestures, inking him on their bodies, and the reaction was similar.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora’s last movie was Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, among others. Since then, she has featured in a few music videos. The latest was Chhor Denge, which hit 100 million views. Before that, her track Naach Meri Rani with Guru Randhawa was also loved by people.

