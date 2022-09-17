Nora Fatehi Given Clean Chit In Rs 200 Crore Scam Case? Actor's Team Issues Statement

A day after her questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, actor Nora Fatehi claimed that she was given a clean chit in the Rs 200 crore scam case.

According to her team, the Delhi Police stated that Nora was not involved in the conspiracy surrounding jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and she wasn't aware of the crime syndicate.

The Bollywood actor was questioned for over six hours by the Delhi Police EOW on Thursday in connection with an extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her interrogation came after Jacqueline Fernandez was quizzed for nearly eight hours in the same case.

Nora Fatehi, who was unaware of the conman’s doings, has been helping and cooperating with the police as a responsible witness, her team said.

According to her team, the EOW spokesperson stated, “Nora did not know about the conman or the crime syndicate. As soon as she realized something was wrong, she raised it with us. Based on Nora’s actions, we will forward the investigation. The investigation is still open and we will come to a final conclusion after considering all the statements, circumstances, and evidence.”

The actor claimed that she was called by Sukesh Chandrashekhar's wife for a function in Chennai and was told to not take a fee and that they were gifting her a car instead. "Nora was suspicious when Sukesh called her repeatedly and blocked him. Nora was strictly professional in her dealings," her team said.

Nora Fatehi claims she never met Sukesh or Pinky

The actor spent six hours at EOW’s Mandir Marg headquarters and shared all the evidence with EOW including communication details and screenshots of conversations.

This was the second time Nora Fatehi was summoned for questioning by the Delhi police for her alleged role in the case. The actor was quizzed alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar.

Nora told the officials that she had never met either Sukesh or Pinky and that she was in touch with Sukesh Chandrashekhar via WhatsApp. Meanwhile, Nora's brother-in-law, Bobby, reportedly admitted that he was gifted a BMW worth Rs 65 lakh by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.