Nora Fatehi Grilled By ED For 5 Hours In Conman Sukesh Case; Question Mark Over 'gifts'

In a fresh development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on Friday was interrogated again by the Enforcement Directorate. Notably, the probe agency which is investigating the money trail in the extortion case has already filed a chargesheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case.

As per the latest development, sources said the Enforcement Directorate claimed that during the investigation of the multi-crore money laundering case, the officials came across WhatsApp communication between Nora Fatehi and Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

After being questioned by ED for over 5 hours, on a question posed by Republic on whether she received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora with a smile said, 'No'.

As per sources, Nora, so far, remains a witness in the extortion case but if ED gets evidence, she will be made an accused. Sources added that Nora Fatehi received a BMW car and an iPhone through Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul (Leena Paulose) in exchange for attending an event. The gifts were allegedly given to Nora using extorted money and now she is a beneficiary of the proceeds of crime

ED arrests Pinki Irani in conman Sukesh's case

Earlier on Wednesday, Pinki Irani, whose name had allegedly appeared during the interrogations of actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, was arrested after multiple rounds of questioning were conducted. Irani was produced before a Special NIA Judge, following which, the court sent her to three days of police custody.

In a statement, the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said, "Delhi Police Economic offences wing has arrested a woman named Pinki Irani in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Multiple rounds of questioning were conducted. Her name appeared during the interrogation of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez."