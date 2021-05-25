Nora Fatehi Hails Fans Donating Food In Her Name; Says, "good Job"

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities are stepping forward to help the needy in various ways. Nora Fatehi is also doing her bit in these difficult times. Her fans, on the other hand, are helping people in her name. Through social media, Nora recently appreciated her fans who donated free food to those in need.

Nora Fatehi appreciates fans for donating free food in her name

Nora Fatehi is often seen asking people to help the unprivileged amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country. Her fans are following what she had asked people to do and are donating free food. Nora recently took to her Instagram stories to appreciate her fans who are helping people in difficult times. She reshared a story from her fan page which read, "One of the biggest fans of Nora is helping needy and unprivileged in this pandemic by offering free food under Nora's name." Nora appreciated her fan with a GIF that read, "Good Job".

Nora Fatehi asks people to do their bit

Nora Fatehi launched a fundraiser to help those who are fighting against COVID-19 and are in urgent need of oxygen. Nora shared a video on her Instagram to appeal for help. In the video, she asked her followers to donate and do their bit amid the crisis. The caption of her post read, "Even a small contribution from your side will make a huge difference for all those who are in a life-and-death situation. People are dying due to a lack of resources and despite the best efforts of the frontline workers. Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other. These oxygen supplies can save so many lives. Let’s do our bit in fighting the pandemic!".

Nora Fatehi's trivia

Nora Fatehi debuted in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans in 2014. She later gained popularity with some dance numbers including Dilbar in 2018. Nora Fatehi's movies that remain widely popular include Bharat, Batla House, Street Dancer, and My Birthday Song. She will also be featured in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.