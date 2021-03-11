Nora Fatehi Is Full Of Gratitude As 'Dilbar' Hits A Milestone; Says 'dil Se Shukriya'

Actor Nora Fatehi, on Wednesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a video to extend her gratitude towards her fans and supporters as she achieved a few milestones of her career. In the three-minute-three-seconds long special video, she can be seen saying "Dil Se Shukriya" to her Indian fans. As the video began, the actor wished her fans and then asserted that she wanted to show her gratitude towards the "immense outpouring of love and support" she has received from her fans, "especially during the last few weeks".

Nora Fatehi extends gratitude to fans:

As the video progresses further, the Street Dancer 3D actor can be heard saying, "Thank you for accepting me as a person and not just who I am as an artist. Thank you for your love and unconditional support, constantly. I feel so lucky and I don’t take that for granted, that’s why I want to say dil se shukriya".

In her brief video, she mentioned the positive response for her latest music video Chhor Denge and Dilbar hitting one billion views on YouTube. Meanwhile, for her fans and supporters from Morocco, she thanked them in their official language. While keeping her video-post captionless, the actor hashtagged it with "Gratitude (sic)".

Within a couple of hours, the IGTV post of the 29-year-old actor received 1M+ views; and is still counting. A section of fans from Nora's 23.3M followers reverted back and showered love on her in the comments section. It was flooded with numerous emojis, such as red-heart, heart-eyes and fire, among many others. "Beautiful", "gorgeous", "queen" and "love", among many others, were a common sight in her comments box.

Interestingly, the past few months were exciting for the Batla House actor as she achieved many milestones. Being one of them was when she was honoured with the Performer of The Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021. "Cheers to more performance oriented songs and Films, this is the start of my presence in content driven films and performances as an actor now! Lets do this! Next year ill be taking best actress award too... Wait for it", read an excerpt of her caption dedicated to her milestone.

On the professional front, Nora will soon share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The makers have not announced the release date of the film. Sanjay Dutt will also play a pivotal character in it.

