Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Amyra Dastur And More Celebs Amp Up The Airport Look

Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Amyra Dastur and more were clicked at the airport where they sported stylish yet comfortable attires. Take a look.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi arrived at the airport sporting a stylish all-black ensemble. With a spaghetti strap top, the actor went for faux leather pants and heels. 

Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker was clicked at the airport in casual yet stylish attire. He was also seen carrying a brown leather bagpack.

Naina Singh
Naina Singh was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi. Clad in sunglasses, the actor sported a casual look for the flight.

Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur opted for Indo-western fusion attire for her airport fashion. She also posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Anusmriti Sarkar
Anusmriti Sarkar was spotted at the airport in her sporty outfit. With a simple white top, the actor paired it with blue track pants. 

Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma was spotted at the airport. The actor opted for a blue hoodie and light blue jeans and posed for the paparazzi. 

