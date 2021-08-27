Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Amyra Dastur And More Celebs Amp Up The Airport Look

Last Updated: 27th August, 2021 23:06 IST

Varun Sharma was spotted at the airport. The actor opted for a blue hoodie and light blue jeans and posed for the paparazzi.

Anusmriti Sarkar was spotted at the airport in her sporty outfit. With a simple white top, the actor paired it with blue track pants.

Amyra Dastur opted for Indo-western fusion attire for her airport fashion. She also posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Naina Singh was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi. Clad in sunglasses, the actor sported a casual look for the flight.

Karan Tacker was clicked at the airport in casual yet stylish attire. He was also seen carrying a brown leather bagpack.

Nora Fatehi arrived at the airport sporting a stylish all-black ensemble. With a spaghetti strap top, the actor went for faux leather pants and heels.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.