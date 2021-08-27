Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Amyra Dastur And More Celebs Amp Up The Airport Look

Quick links:
Nora Fatehi arrived at the airport sporting a stylish all-black ensemble. With a spaghetti strap top, the actor went for faux leather pants and heels.
Karan Tacker was clicked at the airport in casual yet stylish attire. He was also seen carrying a brown leather bagpack.
Naina Singh was clicked at the airport by the paparazzi. Clad in sunglasses, the actor sported a casual look for the flight.
Amyra Dastur opted for Indo-western fusion attire for her airport fashion. She also posed for the paparazzi at the airport.
Anusmriti Sarkar was spotted at the airport in her sporty outfit. With a simple white top, the actor paired it with blue track pants.
