Nora Fatehi Oozes Oomph In Colour Pop Streetwear In Latest Photo Shoot With Hassan Hajjaj

After prominent Hollywood stars like Cardi B, Madonna, and more, actress and phenomenal dancer Nora Fatehi turned muse for photographer Hassan Hajjaj. The actress dwelled into some amazing eye catchy bespoke streetwear style of Morocco that is sure to leave the fashion icons mesmerized. Nora took to Instagram and gave an inside view of the joyful colourful portraits. The photoshoot was titled Marrakech 2020.

Nora Fatehi looks ravishing in Moroccon street style wear

The portraits were a part of Nora’s new photoshoot by International photographer Hassan Hajjaj where she is seen flaunting Moroccan street heritage with a mix of pop culture which is just soaring the temperature. In one of the pictures, the Street Dancer 3D actress is seen donning a full sleeves body-hugging top that came with a high-neck, black-base, and contrasting red floral prints all over. The diva teamed it with a pair of green trousers sporting orange handprints and text in blue. Exuberating oomph with her look, the actress in another portrait can be seen wearing a black-base high-neck tee that came with full sleeves and sported green leafy prints all over. She teamed it with a pair of monochromic checked trousers.

She shared her privilege of turning muse for the photographer in a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, “Had an amazing time shooting with the renowned international photographer/artist @hassanhajjaj_larache. Love his Moroccan street heritage touch with a mix of pop culture vibes in all his work.” The photographer also shared the stills on his Instagram and wrote, “Nora Fatehi "Marrakech 2020 &"Maroussia Diaz"Marrakesh 2018, I'm so honored to have become one of the Canon ambassadors.”

Hassan Hajjaj, who was born Born in Morocco and raised in London, uses products and patterns from North Africa along with the graphic zing of the Moroccan flag, for his outdoor shoots. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi debuted in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers Of The Sundarbans in 2014. She later gained popularity with some dance numbers including Dilbar in 2018. Nora Fatehi's movies that remain widely popular include Bharat, Batla House, Street Dancer, and My Birthday Song. She will also be featured in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

IMAGE: NORAFATEHI/Instagram

