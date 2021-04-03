Nora Fatehi Posing In Wet Hair And Bronze Makeup Makes Nargis Fakhri Go "Okayyy" In Awe

Nora Fatehi has been sharing her sexy photos from an award function that has been raising temperature among not just fans but also celebrities. In the photos, Nora posed in a stunning metallic silver ensemble custom-designed by Giannina Azar. The silver embellished dress had some falling strings detailing throughout, with heavy sequin and embroidery work on the neckline. She wore bronze makeup, along with glossy nude lipstick to go with it and she was seen in wet hair, parted one side. She posed confidently in the pictures and wore a pair of bling studded silver heels. She captioned the Instagram post "Wet Har, bronzed skin.. see I dont think that u can take it" with a smirk face and fire emoticon.

While Nora Fatehi's look raises temperature among her fans and several netizens. It also drew the attention of several celebrities. Taki Taki artist DJ Snake commented an emoticon of Saturn planet. Nargis Fakhri went "Okaayyyyyyyyyyy" along with a fire and red heart emoticons. Her followers left compliments like "Hot", "sexy", "beautiful" and many added heart eyes, fire, and red hearts emoticons. Read comments here-

A look at Nora Fatehi's photos on Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who has already risen to prominence with her exceptional dancing skills, is also known for her bold fashion statements. In one of her recent photos, she donned a stunning golden gown in a shiny texture and the ensemble featured a lengthy flair at the back. The neckline had a multicoloured sequin work and the high thigh slit enhanced her entire look. She wrote in the caption "Watching her sun-kissed made him envy the sun".

In another post, Nora Fatehi was seen in a gorgeous black velvet gown. The dress featured a thigh-high slit with a silver detailing on the edge giving it a glam factor. She paired the attire with black heels and nude makeup and she wrote in the caption, "U ready" with a fire emoticon.

A look at Nargis Fakhri's photos

Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri has been setting major couple goals with her boyfriend Justin Santos who is a New York-based chef with whom she has been sharing photos from their various getaways. In her Instagram post a month ago, she added a string of images from her getaway to Park City Mountains in the USA where they were both seen snowboarding. According to the caption, Nargis had hurt her knee during the snowboarding. Check out their photos-

