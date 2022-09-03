Last Updated:

Nora Fatehi Questioned By Delhi Police EOW In Extortion Case Linked To Conman Sukesh

The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Press Trust Of India

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.

Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.

Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar.

According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. PTI NIT NIT DIV DIV

