Nora Fatehi Reveals BMW Registered In Her Cousin's Name; Inside Details Accessed

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi on September 15 made some exclusive claims in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. In some exclusive details accessed regarding Nora's investigation, Republic TV has learnt that the actor has shared her WhatsApp chats with Sukesh to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. It was also revealed that Nora continues to maintain the BMW that was given to her relative by the Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora during her investigation also revealed that the BMW that was gifted to her by the conman Sukesh was registered in her cousin's name.

#BREAKING on 'This Is Exclusive' with @shawansen, Nora Fatehi shared details of her chats with Sukesh Chandrashekhar to EOW



Tune in to watch here- https://t.co/QL5w4J6FLq pic.twitter.com/A7dzljTt17 — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

Notably, Nora was questioned for nearly five hours and has now left the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office. This was the second time that she was summoned for questioning by the Delhi police for her alleged role in the case. She was questioned alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar. The actor appeared before the EOW of Delhi police, hours after Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday cried foul over Nora being treated 'differently' in the case.

According to sources, Nora in her earlier statement to Delhi EOW had said that after the Chennai event that took place in December 2020, Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul met her and gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone. Leena then told Fatehi that Sukesh was a big fan but he won’t be able to meet her, however, he would speak to her over the phone. The actor further said that Leena then informed her that she and her husband Sukesh will gift a new BMW car to her as a token of love and generosity.

Jacqueline questioned for over 8 hours

On September 14, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was also questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Notably, during the questioning, Jacqueline asked why Nora Fatehi was being treated "differently" by investigating agencies when she too has received gifts like BMW from Sukesh.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also levelled allegations against Pinki Irani, who had apparently introduced her to conman Sukesh. However, Pinki accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar of entrapping her as well in the extortion racket.

Image: Instagram/@NoraFatehi