Nora Fatehi Says 'format It' As She Aces Shimmery Pantsuit On Dance Deewane

Actor Nora Fatehi is known for her distinct style and dance moves. She has been winning millions of hearts with her dance in several Bollywood films. Nora also enjoys a massive following on her social media handles, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. Fans often drool over her photos and videos, and her latest reel is not an exception. She recently posed in a shimmery pantsuit and received a plethora of compliments from her fans.

Nora Fatehi poses in a shimmery pantsuit

Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a reels video in which she got dressed in a shimmery pantsuit by Naeem Khan. In the reels, Nora changed from her nightsuit to pantsuit in less than a second. The Pachtaoge actor completed her look with a pair of red and silver-coloured heels and a bag from Chanel. In the caption, she wrote, "Stop, Format it...".

Fans, who are always drooling over Nora Fatehi's videos, could not keep calm this time either. They rushed to the comment section of the reels video to shower their love on Nora. While a fan wrote, "Yo you gotta stop that queen," others showered heart and fire emoticons on the video. Here's how fans reacted to Nora Fatehi's latest video.

Nora shook a leg on Dance Deewane

Nora wore the pantsuit by Naeem Khan on the dance reality show Dance Deewane on ColoursTV. Nora has been judging the show in place of Madhuri Dixit as the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor refused to travel to Bengaluru for the shoot amid surging cases of COVID-19. Nora also shook a leg with the contestants of Dance Deewane.

Nora Fatehi's reels game

Nora posed in yet another shimmery gown by Naeem Khan. The dancer took to her Instagram to share a reels video, in which she introduced herself to the audience. Nora first wore a bathrobe and then wore a solid blue-coloured shimmery gone with puffed sleeves. Take a look at her reel below.

Nora dropped another reel video, in which she shared some glimpses from Dance Deewane. Nora, who appeared on the show as a guest judge, will be there for four episodes. Right before the episode aired, Nora dropped this reel video.

