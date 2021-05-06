Nora Fatehi Shares A Glimpse Of Her Mouth Watering Iftar Meal; See Post

Popular actor and dancer from Bollywood, Nora Fatehi is often seen sharing glimpses of her life on her Instagram account. She is observing fast in the month of Ramzan and indulges in lavish Iftaari every evening. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a glimpse of her Iftar meal. Let's take a look at what the actor had planned for her meal.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram story glimpsing into her Iftar meal

Nora Fatehi's Instagram story is a delight for those who love eating. She shared a glimpse of her Iftar meal that she shared with Marce Pedrozo. She posted two Instagram story videos for the same. The first video was a quick look at the table that was laden with an assortment of food items like flatbreads, yoghurts, fruits and juices. She can be heard saying "Yum!" in the background. The second video was a Boomerang video that showed Marce Pedrozo pouring a drink from the kettle into a glass.

A look at Nora Fatehi's latest news

Nora Fatehi shared a set of photos from her latest photoshoot. The photo showed Nora dressed in a blue full-length gown with full sleeves and beige stiletto heels. She is often seen sharing dance and workout videos on her Instagram as well. She also took part in the 'Call Me What You Want' challenge recently.

Nora is currently seen on the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane 3 as a judge. She will be next seen in the Bollywood films Bhuj: The Pride of India as a spy, and in a special appearance in Satyameva Jayate 2. She was last seen in the music video for the song Chhor Denge sung by Parampara Tandon.

Nora made her debut in 2014 with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Since then she has appeared in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films in special dance appearances. She is known for the famous dance numbers like Dilbar, Kamariya, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, Pachtaoge, Nach Meri Rani, to name a few. She debuted in 2019 as a singer with the single Pepeta featuring Tanzanian singer Rayvanny.

(Image: Nora Fatehi's Instagram)

