Nora Fatehi Shares A Relatable Paris Hilton Meme That Is Truly Unmissable

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi took to Instagram on Friday, April 23, 2021, to share a relatable Paris Hilton meme amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The dancer shared a meme of what her life feels like right due to all the restrictions and personal problems. The actor added no caption to the picture as the meme speaks volumes.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora shared a relatable Paris Hilton meme where Paris can be seen dancing on the table tagged as ‘me’. In the picture, she is seen surrounded by a group tagged as ‘anxiety, summer holidays, relationships, lockdown, covid mutations’. Paris is seen donning a black dress and completed her look with a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram below.

Nora Fatehi entertains her Instagram fans and followers by posting videos of viral social media challenges that she participates in. The Dilbar star recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself completing the Buss It challenge. Fans reacted positively to Nora Fatehi's 'Buss It' video as well.

Nora is donning a blue and gold bathrobe at the start of the video. She's also making quirky expressions for the camera. The video then transitions to Nora's glamorous avatar. She is seen wearing a silver tasselled dress and high heels. Her hair is styled into wet waves, and her makeup gives her a bronzy appearance. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Better late than never” followed by a couple of winking emojis.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently hit a significant milestone. Dilbar, her most popular song, has received one billion views on YouTube. To commemorate the occasion, the paparazzi surprised her by organising a flash mob for her. As she posed for the cameras, a swarm of masked children appeared from behind her and began dancing on Dilbar. She, too, joined them and performed a few moves. She also cut a cake to celebrate her milestone. This makes the dancer the first African Arab to hit the one billion mark on the video-sharing platform. She captioned the post as, “What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this. Today history is made as I'm officially the first African Arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar”. Take a look.

Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

