Nora Fatehi Shares 'lit' Throwback Video Dancing To Taki Taki; Gets DJ Snake's Approval

Nora Fatehi has gone on to become one of the most loved celebs in the past year. She has appeared in several movies in different languages and has won the hearts of her fans. She has been seen in South Indian movies like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and also seen in Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate, where she was seen in a special appearance in the song titled Dilbar, which grabbed over 335 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, Nora Fatehi has been very active on social media and shared videos of her dance routines. These posts have helped Nora Fatehi get 13.5 million followers on her Instagram. Recently she took to her Instagram and shared a video where she is seen dancing on the track Taki Taki. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | When Nora Fatehi Supported Her Fans Who Danced To 'Pepeta'

Nora Fatehi dances on Taki Taki

On Sunday, June 7, Nora Fatehi shared a video on her Instagram where she was seen dancing on the hit track Taki Taki by DJ Snake. In the video, she was seen along with Rajit Dev who choreographed this the dance seen in the video. In the video, Nora is seen in a red track pant and a red crop top-like tracksuit. Rajit is seen in a white vest, a cap and a red track pant matching Nora's. She captioned the post by writing "#tb to thisðŸ”¥routine! cant wait until we can do more dance routines together @rajitdev the next one is gna be sick! ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ be right back...". Take a look at Nora Fatehi dancing here.

Read Also | Nora Fatehi And John Abraham's Best Moments From BTS Video Of 'Dilbar'

After Nora shared the post, DJ Snake commented on it too. In the comment, he wrote "ðŸŒ‹ðŸŒ‹ðŸŒ‹". Take a look at his comment here.

Read Also | Nora Fatehi's Fans Want Director Mohit Suri To Cast Her In 'Malang 2'

Apart from this, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram on June 6 and shared a post where hse was seen in a unique outfit. In the picture, she was seen in a black velvety full-sleeved crop top and a golden skirt. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with, U got to keep me focused, U want it? Say so âœ¨ðŸ’« ðŸ’…ðŸ½ðŸ‘‘". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Norah Jones Dedicates Rousing Musical Act To George Floyd, Says 'actions Speak Volumes'

On the professional front

Nora Fatehi was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D in the role of Mia. In this film, she was seen along with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva. The film was loved by fans and did well at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.