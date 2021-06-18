Nora Fatehi Shares Her Hilarious Take On Wearing A Bikini With A Twist; Watch

Nora Fatehi keeps entertaining the netizens with her funny posts on social media. The actress/dancer yet again shared a hilarious video of herself. Nora shared a video of herself wearing a bikini but with a unique and funny twist. Nora's funny video left netizens as well as Bollywood celebs in splits.

Nora Fatehi 'shows herself in a bikini'

Nora's video started off with the actress wearing a baggy pink colour jacket and the words that were accompanied on the screen read " Show yourself in baggy clothes, then show yourself in a bikini". The actress then showed herself in a bikini but with a funny twist. Nora put on her bikini on top of the baggy jacket and gave the camera a poker face. While sharing the video Nora wrote in her caption: "Showing myself in a bikini".

Friends and fans react to Nora Fatehi's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Nora Fatehi's Instagram post and left their reactions in the comment section. Bollywood actor and former co-star Varun Dhawan was left in splits and left a laughing emoji on Nora's post. Choreographer Rajit Dev and sports news anchor Eisha Acton also left their comments on the post. Some fans left laughing emoticons in the comment section while other fans left heart emoticons for the actress.

A quick look at Nora Fatehi's career

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her popular dance numbers in various Bollywood movies. She gained fame for her appearance in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar, which was originally performed by Sushmita Sen. The song passed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have procured such large numbers in India. Nora will next be seen in the war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The movie will also feature Ajay Devgn as Karnik, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk.

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

