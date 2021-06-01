Nora Fatehi Shares Tips On 'How To Take Care Of Mental Health' Through Latest Video

Nachi Nachi dancer Nora Fatehi took to her social media to share a few tips and tricks that will help her fans cope with their mental struggles during the pandemic. The singer decided to make an insightful video to help her fans who are isolating alone or just dealing with the pandemic all by themselves. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's latest video on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi talked about mental health during the pandemic

The Canadian actress joined the 'Aurora' internet trend with her own twist by providing tips to help her fans deal well with mental health issues in the pandemic. Starting the video with 'How to take care of your mental health during the pandemic', Nora gave out the tips with her teddy bear stating that validating anxiety during the Pandemic was OK. She went on to advise her fans to find a hobby and stick to their routine.

She also asked her fans to not worry about their lockdown weight gain as it was completely normal. Nora also reassured her fans that it was okay to not pick up new skills during the lockdown and that it was important to stay connected with friends and family. Lastly, the young dancer wanted her fans to not ignore the positive vibes. Fans appreciated the singer's efforts in the video.

'Lets stay strong and positive'

In the caption, Nora explained why the video was important as the lockdown has had several adverse effects on people. She wrote, 'with the amount of fear, uncertainty, anxiety, and sadness, our mental is taking one heck of a beating! Well.. it’s important to take care of our mental health, especially if you are isolating alone, here are some tips to help you get through it'. Nora also promised to entertain her followers through her posts.

More on Nora Fatehi's movies

The actress worked in several movies across all the regional languages of India such as Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. She kickstarted her career through movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. Nora Fatehi's movies such as Street Dancer 3D, Bharat, and Batla House contributed to her success in Bollywood.

