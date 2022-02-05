Nora Fatehi Shares Update On Account Deactivation; Informs About 'attempted Hack'

As Nora Fatehi's social media account was recently deactivated that created a buzz among the fans, she recently returned and revealed the reason behind the deactivation. The artist is best known for her stellar dancing skills in Bollywood movies and has garnered tons of love. As she enjoys a massive fan following on the internet, her account deactivation left her fans baffled and even began speculating why she did so.

Nora Fatehi's update on her account deactivation

Nora Fatehi recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed her fans about the reason why her Instagram account was deactivated and revealed that there was an attempted hack on her Instagram. Stating further, she revealed through her Instagram story that someone was trying to get into her account since the morning. Nora then penned a note of gratitude to the Instagram team for helping her sort out the issue so quickly.

On the other hand, when the fans realised that Nora Fatehi had deactivated her Instagram account, they swamped the internet by sharing her last posts on her handle consisting of her photos and videos with lions. In the first one, she added photos of herself posing with two lions sitting next to him while in the caption, she thanked the team for providing her with the opportunity to interact with the beautiful animals rescued from circuses and mistreatment. She also praised the team for doing a great job at rehabilitating them while stating how surreal and memorable her experience was.

The caption read, "Its that Lion energy from now on …they so beautiful tho thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever" (sic)

In another post, she shared a video clip of herself;f in which she was seen feeding the lion with her own hand and stating how scary it was. In the video, she even explained the process of how to feed a lion and mentioned that one needed to keep their hand flat and feed the lion as quickly as possible. Watch-

Image: Instagram/@norafatehi