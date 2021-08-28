Nora Fatehi Shoots Despite Having Swollen Feet, Shares Her Painful Ordeal

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account on Saturday, August 28, to share a few videos on her story. She mentioned in her video that she was jet lagged and exhausted, as a result of which she had swollen feet. The actor was most recently seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora Fatehi works despite swollen feet

Nora Fatehi posted a few videos on her Instagram account and showed her fans and followers her dedication towards her work. She mentioned she was jet lagged, which caused her feet, stomach and fingers to get swollen. She also showed someone icing her feet in the video she posted and mentioned it was extremely painful. She also said her fingers were so swollen that her ring wasn't going to come off.

Nora Fatehi in Bhuj: The Pride of India

Nora Fatehi earlier suffered several injuries during her shoot of Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film had several action sequences and the actor had a few injuries while shooting them. One of the times she got injured, her bloody look was used for the shoot of the film. She suffered an injury on her forehead when her co-star’s gun accidently hit her head. The actor also got injured during an action sequence that required her to run in the film. She had a fall while shooting it and her hand had to be put in a sling.

The actor recently took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous picture of herself in a co-ord outfit. She can be seen wearing a black and white printed crop top, pants and a jacket. She added gold jewellery including a choker, rings and hoop earring to her outfit.

The actor recently took a trip to Canada and posted a video on her Instagram account of a day out with her friends. In one of the videos the dancer and actor uploaded she can be seen heading towards her friend’s car with a huge bucket, as if throwing it on her. Can be heard saying, “They think Bollywood changed me, I'm still a hood rat.” in the video.

Image: Nora Fatehi-Instagram