Canadian actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is having a gala time on her trip to Canada as she has kept fans updated with all the inside goof and fun through photos and videos. Nora, who is of Moroccan origin, was raised in Canada before moving to India to start her career in Bollywood. On Saturday, the actor posted a string of hilarious videos on a day out with her close friends. Some of them showcased the Saki Saki actor drive around a car, while another showed her marching towards her friend and being reminded for driving on the wrong side. "This isn't India," her friend could be heard saying off-camera.

Nora Fatehi shouts 'They think Bollywood changed me'

Netizens have gone into a frenzy after witnessing the hilarious videos from Nora's Canada visit. Apart from the fun banter with her friends driving around, in another epic video, the star can be seen approaching one of her friend's car with a large bucket, as if to throw it at her. “Disrespect b***h, you know who I am? Open the window,” she said, and added, “They think Bollywood changed me, I’m still a hood rat.”. In another video, the dancer then splashed the water from inside her car at a friend who was standing outside. Her friend was seen retaliating in the most epic way by doing the O Saki Saki hook step. Have a look

Nora on her traumatic experience in India

On the work front, Nora was last seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. She has been very vocal about the struggles she underwent while trying to firm her ground in the Indian film industry, including 'the bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience' that she was slapped in her face with.

In an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show earlier this year, she said, "When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap on my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through."

The popular Moroccan beauty enjoys a massive Instagram following with over 30 million people on her follower's list. Her recent song titled Zaalima Coca Cola from the Ajay Devgn starrer has hit the charts and sent her fans drooling on the dance number, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

(IMAGE- norafathilovers/ Instagram)