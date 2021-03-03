Nora Fatehi Strikes A Pose In Paris Wearing Balmain; Model Natalia Barulich Reacts

Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the streets of Paris, France. The actress is wearing a white and black Balmain dress in the picture with her hair tumbling down in waves and her makeup minimal. The actress penned a catchy caption for the picture that read, "I see em eyeing my pedestal... tell em to stay in their lane."

Nora Fatehi strikes a pose in Paris

Nora's fans were wowed by her picture and couldn't stop gushing about the actress's beauty and style. International model and singer Natalia Barulich and YouTuber Meira Omar also commented on Nora's picture. Her Instagram comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis with her fans sharing their love for the actress. One user wrote, "Wow you are stunning" while another called her "elegant and beautiful as always." Read some of the comments on Nora's picture below:

Nora Fatehi's 'Chhor Denge'

Nora Fatehi's latest music video titled Chhor Denge released on February 4 and has been a hit with her fans. The song sung by Parampara Tandon features Nora in a never seen before traditional avatar whilst performing a classical dance choreography for the song. The actress shared a BTS vlog for the making of her song on her Youtube channel in two parts that have collectively crossed over 2 million views on Youtube.

Nora Fatehi's videos and upcoming projects

Prior to Chhor Denge, Nora collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the song Naach Meri Rani which has turned out to be a superhit track with over 400 million views on Youtube. Nora has also been a part of several popular music videos like Pachtaoge, Pepeta and Naah. The actress had also released an Arabic version of her hit song Dilbar for her Moroccan fans.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in the historical period drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha.

Nora Fatehi the Fashionista

Nora Fatehi's style and outfit are loved by her fans. Nora Fatehi has emerged as a fashionista and often posts photos and videos of her looks and makeup on Instagram. Check out some of Nora Fathehi's picture that shows her acing the fashion game right below:

