Nora Fatehi Struts Around In Style As She Takes 'Call Me When You Want' Challenge

Nora Fatehi is back with her signature sassy strut as she takes on the 'Call Me When You Want' trend in the Instagram Reels. The Street Dancer 3D actor and dancer looked glamourous in a fitted and embellished blue gown. While the original trend shows a transition of a person's transformation into a more presentable appearance, Nora's take on the trend was a little different.

The Naach Meri Rani dancer turned towards the camera in style as the lyrics of Lil Nas X's MONTERO, popularly known as Call Me When You Want, played in the background. When the beat drops, Nora Fatehi performs his signature ramp walk strut and approaches the camera stylishly. She strikes a power pose with a hand on her waist as soon as she finishes her walk. See Nora Fatehi's powerful and glamourous walk here. She wrote the lyrics of the song in her caption and added a few emojis.

Nora Fatehi struts sassily whenever you call her

Fans filled up the comment section with their emojis expressing their opinions on Nora Fatehi's Instagram Reels video. They added many fire emojis and heart emojis. Nora's followers also dropped many butterfly emojis and blue hearts in the comment section. One fan exclaimed, "Gorgeous Queen!" encouraging their favourite dancer. Nora Fatehi's video has already received more than 167,000 likes and has been watched more than 745,000 times.

Nora Fatehi was previously seen on Dance Deewane 3 as a guest judge. The professional dancer was a part of the Fan special episode. During the filming of the episode, she filmed an Instagram Reels video with veteran actor, dancer and judge of Dance Deewane 3 Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri and Nora danced on Dilbar, Nora Fatehi's infamous song.

The two dancers enjoyed themselves as they laughed grooved together to the beats of Dilbar. Nora gushed in the caption saying "the moment was everything" for her with a heart-eye emoji and a red heart emoji. The video received loads of love from fans who watched Nora Fatehi's video more than 27 million times and gave it more than 2.5 million likes.

Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit groove to 'Dilbar'

(Promo Image Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram)

