Nora Fatehi Stuns As She Layers Her Outfit With A Black And White Blazer At The Airport

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi is known for making fashion statements. The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a semi-formal outfit. Photographer Manav Manglani shared the picture of Nora on his Instagram story where she was seen in a black corset top with a plunged neckline. She layered it with a black and white blazer and paired it with blue skinny jeans. Nora completed her look with tan kitten heels and a tan bag. She accessorised it with hoops and sunglasses and wore a black mask.

Nora Fatehi stunned in a black and white outfit

A sneak peek into Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Recently, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her show Dance Deewane. She was seen doing an impromptu dance on her song Saki Saki with choreographer Tushar. The judges and contestants gave a huge response for the same. She also shared a few pictures of the outfit she wore on the show. Nora wore an asymmetrical bodycon dress with puffed sleeves on one side. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's photos and video.

Nora also shared a video of herself performing with her co-judge Madhuri Dixit. Nora and Madhuri danced to Nora's song Dilbar. Madhuri tried belly dance while shaking her leg to Nora's tune. Nora wrote that the moment for her was extremely precious. She wore a silver shimmery gown while Madhuri wore a Salmon and silver lehenga. She accessorised it with a diamond necklace and also shared a picture of her outfit from top to bottom.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora was recently seen in the music video Chhor Denge by Parampara Tandon with Ehan Bhat. She is currently judging Dance Deewane on Sony Entertainment television along with Madhuri Dixit, Punit Pathak and Tushar Kalia. On the film front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D playing Mia. The film also featured Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and will make a special appearance in Satyameva Jayate 2.

