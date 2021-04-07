Nora Fatehi Stuns Fans As She Takes 'Buss It Challenge', Says 'Better Late Than Never'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi entertains her fans and followers on Instagram by sharing various videos of viral social media challenges that she takes. On April 7, the Dilbar star took to her Instagram to share a video of her completing the Buss It challenge. Nora Fatehi’s Buss It video received a lot of love from fans as well.

Nora Fatehi takes the 'Buss It Challenge'

As the video begins, Nora is wearing a blue and golden bathrobe. She is giving quirky expressions to the camera as well. The video then transitions and shows Nora’s glamorous avatar. She is seen wearing a silver tasselled dress and a pair of high heels. Her hair is styled into wet waves and her makeup gives her a bronzy look. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Better late than never” followed by a couple of winking emojis.

As soon as the video was shared by Nora, her fans rushed in to comment on all the nice things about it. Many have commented using the fire and red heart emojis whereas one of her fans called Nora their ‘favourite’. See their reactions below:

Nora recently stunned her fans with pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the series of photos that she shared on Instagram, Nora is wearing a beige latex gown that has a studded neckline. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. Her look is accessorised with minimal jewellery and she has donned a pair of high heels. In the caption of the post, Fatehi wrote, “Watching her sun-kissed made him envy the sun…”.

Nora Fatehi's videos

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently hit a huge milestone. Her most popular track Dilbar has received one billion views on YouTube. To celebrate the same, the paparazzi gave her a huge surprise by organising a flash mob for her. As she posed for the cameras, a huge group of masked children snuck up from behind her and started dancing on Dilbar. She, too, joined them and performed a few moves. She also cut a cake to celebrate her milestone. This makes Nora the first African Arab to hit the one billion mark on the video-sharing platform. She captioned the post by writing, “What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this. Today history is made as I'm officially the first African Arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar ! And I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! Im forever forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED.. more to come”.

Image courtesy- @norafatehi Instagram

