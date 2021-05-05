Nora Fatehi Stuns Fans In A Dazzling Blue Dress, Writes A Tongue-twisting Caption

Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi often treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures and videos that she posts on her Instagram. On May 5, she shared a series of pictures donning a stunning blue dress. But what amused her fans was the caption of her post which was nothing short of a tongue-twister.

Nora Fatehi shares a tongue-twister as a caption for her pictures

In the pictures shared by Nora, she is donning an ocean blue full-sleeved dress halter neck dress. She is striking stylish poses for the camera by spreading her arms out and leaning against the wall. She is also sporting a pair of silver high heels and has highlighted her lips in the shade of red. In the caption of these pictures, Nora wrote, "I don't wanna keep you up But show me, can you keep it up? 'Cause then I'll have to keep you up Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy".

As soon Nora Fatehi's photos were shared, her fans and followers rushed in to comment and express their admiration for her. One of her fans has called her 'gorgeous' while another complimented her by writing 'awesome'. See their reactions below.

A look into Nora Fatehi's Instagram

The 29-year-old performer gives her fans a sneak peek into life through her Instagram posts. Recently, she shared a glamourous Instagram reel. In the short video, she is seen sitting on a chair wearing a bathrobe. She then goes on to say, "Ladies and gentlemen, her", and points to her right as if introducing someone. In the next frame, Nora changes into a dazzling blue dress as she poses for the lens. Her admirers commented on the post by saying that she looks 'gorgeous' while many others commented using the red heart emojis. See Nora Fatehi's Instagram post below.

Nora's upcoming movie

She is going to be seen in the upcoming war action film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The ensemble cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and debutante Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon among others. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War that took place in 1971. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. The film is going to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE- @norafatehi Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.