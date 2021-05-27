Nora Fatehi Stuns Fans With Her Various 'Jalebi Baby' Looks In BTS Of A Photoshoot

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi stunned her fans and followers on Instagram with her unique 'Jalebi Baby' looks. The Dilbar dancer shared the behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The 29-year-old dancer-actor was seen pulling off various traditional outfits that amassed heaps of praises from her admirers.

Nora Fatehi in different Jalebi Baby looks

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram reels on Wednesday, May 26, to share her video of her track Jalebi Baby donning many sizzling traditional designer pieces by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The Roar: Tiger of Sundarbans actor left her fans swooning as she was seen striking poses in different lehengas and traditional jewellery with pizzaz and flamboyance. In her first look, Nora was seen in a white lehenga with a crystal-adorned collared blouse along with vivid chikankari work and paired it with a zari dupatta. The My Birthday Song actor styled her hair in wavy curls and for make-up, she opted for bright red lipstick. Nora captioned the post by simply writing "Jalebi Baby" and adding details of the shoot. Check out more of her regal looks in the video-

As soon as Nora added the post to her Instagram feed, the video got flooded with heaps of praises and admiration from her followers. Bollywood Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has appeared with Nora among her dance videos, dropped several red heart emoticons in the comments. Her fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons and wrote comments like "Wow fabulous" and "Uff Jalebi babe".

A look into Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has previously worked in projects like Dhoom 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek Tha Tiger, was seen shaking leg with Naura Fathi a couple of days ago. Both the professional dancers were seen doing the hook step of Vishal Dadlani's song Kareeb. Apart from their scintillating dance moves, Nora's brightly coloured pair of denim shorts with a white crop top and a pair of sports shoes perfectly playing with the natural light of the outdoors was the highlight of all. Nora wrote in the caption, "Doing the kareeb hookstep with @rajitdev ! Thanks for teaching me! Comon guys lets get active at home and do the hookstep challenge, its fun #kareebhookstep".

IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

