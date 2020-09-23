Nora Fatehi Stuns In An Elegant Golden Outfit Styled Well For A Shoot; See Video

A stunning video of actor Nora Fatehi has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the actor-dancer is seen stepping out of her vanity van for a shoot in Mumbai while being dressed in a gorgeous golden outfit. The video was posted by the official pap account of Manav Manglani and has been going viral for Nora’s dapper look. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments as fans cannot seem to get enough of the actor.

Nora’s golden look

A video of actor Nora Fatehi from a shooting session in Mumbai was recently posted by paparazzi Manav Manglani on Instagram. In the video posted, the actor is seen exiting her vanity van with her team as she heads towards the shooting location. She is seen holding the hand of one of her team members, for support, since she is wearing high heels with the outfit. She sweetly waves at the camera with a smile across her face, while she walks to the venue.

In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen dressed in a shimmery golden outfit which matches well with her skin tone. The semi-formal outfit comes in two pieces with a full sleeve long blouse and a simple short skirt made out of the same material. The outfit also has a few sequin-studded golden buttons which add style to her look.

For makeup, Nora Fatehi has opted for a bright red lip colour which makes the golden outfit look more vibrant and elegant. The outfit has been paired with black stilettoes, adding a contrasting effect to the attire. Her hair has been tied up in a half pony with a few stray strands outlining her face. Have a look at the Nora Fatehi’s gorgeous look in the Instagram video here:

In the comments section of the post, Nora Fatehi’s fans have spoken highly of her look, grace, and style. A few of the internet users have also spoken about how the actor-dancer looks stunning in every outfit. Have a look at a few messages in the comments section of the video here.

