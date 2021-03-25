Nora Fatehi Stuns In Multi-coloured Ensemble, Talks About 'coming Out Of Shell'

Actor and model Nora Fatehi flaunted multi-coloured sweaters from her latest photoshoot. Nora was styled by Jody Van Geert and wore two different cardigans in her photoshoot. She also carried a bag from Gucci. Check out her recent stylefile below. Canadian actor, dancer, model, and producer, Nora Fatehi recently took to her official Instagram handle to share two photos from her latest photoshoot by Dirk Alexander and Marce Pedrozo. Nora flaunted different cardigans by Gucci in the pictures. In the caption, she wrote 'You ain't coming out your shell, you really ain't been yourself.. ðŸ§¿' and then gave credits to he photographers.

Netizens react

Nora Fatehi's photos usually garner thousands of likes and comments. This post was no exception as it got over 470 thousand likes within a few hours. Fans have been drooling over Nora Fatehi's Instagram post and showering various emoticons with 'gorgeous' and 'fabulous' compliments on the photo.

The Saki Saki girl also shared a picture from the shoot on March 16, 2021. In the caption, she wrote 'We just getting started..' and tagged Gucci for her outfit. Several celebrities, including footballer Karan Amin, Eisha Acton, and Nargis Fakhri, commented on the photo. While Karan wrote 'Gucci gang ðŸ’°' in the comment, Eisha complimented her by writing 'These colours on you ðŸ˜ gorgeous ðŸ§¡'. Nargis left 'fire' and 'heart face' emoticons in the comment.

Nora Fatehi stuns in multi-colour

This was not the only time Nora stunned in multi-colour. On March 9, 2021, and March 10, 2021, Nora posted some more photos from the same photoshoot in Paris. She flaunted a multi-coloured dress by Versace in the photos. In the caption, Nora wrote 'Everything come full circle, word to the boss above me ðŸ§¿'.

In another picture, Nora wrote 'Only holdin' up I do is my end of the bargain.. Only beggin' that I do is me beggin' your pardon... Only tryin' that I do is me tryin' the hardest... Only problems I do are math problems with profit... ðŸ§¿ðŸ–¤'.

Nora Fatehi trivia

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian actor, singer, dancer, and producer. She is known for her works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam-language films. Nora Fatehi's films include Satyameva Jayate, Roar, Batla House, Stree, Bharat, and Baahubali: The Begining.

Promo Image Source: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

